Flash Sale! 20% Off Sitewide at Manscaped

Ever heard the term “the right tools for the job”? Nowhere is that old adage truer than when it comes to manscaping. If you’re not using the right equipment on your equipment, one slip or miss could mean a world of hurt. Or worse.

That’s why we love Manscaped. Dedicated to products that tidy up a man’s nether regions, Manscaped gets us. And right now, you can take 20 percent off sitewide at Manscaped. They’ve got trimmers and safety razors designed specifically for reaching and maintaining sensitive areas. And there’s an entire collection of lotions, powders, and skin and hair tools and products to keep things fresh and nice down there.

The Shark Tank alumni have, er, carved out a very important niche for themselves in men’s grooming. How?

Why Should You Manscape?

HYGIENE

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in bacteria—and odor

APPEARANCE

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

ATTRACTIVENESS

Manscaped says 8 out of 10 partners find manscaped men more attractive than unkempt men

CONFIDENCE

Feeling good about yourself gives you an edge in your career and social life

The bottom line is, proper hygiene is an all-over thing. As important as it is to make yourself presentable to the outside world, it’s just as important to maintain and care for all areas.

So how can Manscaped help you?

The Lawnmower 2.0

The Lawnmower 2.0 ($48 with code SUMMER) is the newest version of the product that put Manscaped on the map. It features a strong 6,000 RPM motor that can handle coarse and curly hair without tugs and pulls. It has a rust-resistant, hygienic, replaceable ceramic blade module to prevent nicks and snags. Plus, it’s sturdy, runs for up to 60 hours on a single charge, and is 100 percent, totally waterproof. That’s right: you can use it in the shower or bath.

Crop Preserver

The uniquely formulated, all-in-one deodorant and moisturizer Crop Preserver ($16 with code SUMMER) was designed specifically for use “below deck.” This residue- and oil-free, anti-chafing liquid/talcum-like gel features ingredients that preserve the skin’s essential barrier, promote antibacterial protection, and maintain all-day freshness.

The Perfect Package 2.0

The Perfect Package 2.0 ($100 using the code SUMMER) covers the essentials when it comes to manscaping needs for the modern man. It features the must-have Lawnmower 2.0, as well as The Plow ($20), a single-blade, double-edged safety razor designed with a narrow guard to keep you from shaving too close.

All together, this collection would cost you $237 if you purchased everything separately. But the entire bundle costs just $125—use the code SUMMER at checkout, and you’ll get everything you need for a healthy and happy crop for just a hundred bucks.

There is a lot more at Manscaped, and for an extremely limited time—the sale ends at midnight EST on Sunday July 28—it’s all 20 percent off. Moisturizers, ball wipes, nail clippers, foot deodorant—there’s even cologne and an awesome pair of anti-chafing boxers.

So get over to Manscaped before Sunday night and stock up on the right tools for your arsenal. Your body will thank you—and with any luck, it won’t be the only body thanking you.

Get It: Take 20% off sitewide at Manscaped

