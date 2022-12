The Croc-Embossed Medium Tote Bag GET IT!

Is there a working woman in your life who loves a good bag? This tote is not only gorgeous- it’s spacious too. Chic, but make it practical.

Get It: Pick up The Croc-Embossed Medium Tote Bag ($495) at Marc Jacobs

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!