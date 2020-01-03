Massive Sale—Men’s Shoe Clearance Going On Now at Touch of Modern

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We usually look to Touch of Modern for great deals on groundbreaking gadgets, trinkets, and the like. But right now, ToM is having a massive sale on men’s footwear. Shoes, boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more are all heavily discounted. Some savings are at 70 percent or more!

But if you want in, you’d better hurry. Because this Clearance sale will not last. Like all of Touch of Modern’s sales, the Clearance sale on men’s shoes will only go on for a limited time. So get over to Touch of Modern today and take advantage of this massive sale.

A new year means a fresh start and a new outlook. And what better way to face a new year than in new kicks? The shoes make the man, as they say, and right now is your chance to re-make yourself in a whole new fashion, at this massive sale at Touch of Modern.

Hundreds of men’s shoes and boots are on Clearance at Touch of Modern—nearly 600 styles. So no matter if you’re looking for street hikers, winter boots, office-appropriate sneakers, or snazzy dress shoes, head over to Touch of Modern today and score a great deal at this massive sale.

There are plenty of slippers and slip-ons, a bunch of clunky boots, dozens of Chelsea and Chukka boots, and hundreds—no exaggeration—of styles of sneakers on sale. But most are down to just a couple of sizes left. So if you want to score a great deal on cool shoes and boots for 2020, you’d better get a move on.

Here are a couple of our favorites from Touch of Modern‘s massive sale on men’s shoes.

Frye Woodson Hiker Boots

We love these Woodson hikers from venerable bootmakers Frye. Regularly priced at $378, right now they can be yours for just $170. That’s a savings of 55 percent. With a rubber outsole, metal hardware, and Goodyear welt construction, they’re ready for anything winter can throw your way.

Reserved Footwear The Rossmore Street Hikers

By fusing contemporary style with traditional inspiration, Reserved Footwear has built a fantastic street hiker with a leather body and suede upper. Built for long days pounding the pavement, they’re just $59 right now. That’s 70 percent off their normal price of $199.

FNDN Heated Insoles

FNDN (“Foundation”) remote control heated insoles are the cold-weather solution you’ve been looking for to keep those icy toes toasty warm. What makes these heated insoles the best in class? These high-tech heated shoe inserts are not only designed to keep your feet warm and cozy but are also waterproof. They feature a wireless remote control so you can turn them on and off without bending or removing your shoes. And they’re charged via USB. And they’re 28 percent off.

