That there is difficulty in life today goes without saying: There’s no shortage of us who complain about our challenging commutes every morning, and society certainly isn’t lacking for people who struggle to keep up with the demands of long hours, multitasking, shrinking salaries, and searching through the barrage of posts from an ever-growing number of sources to separate fact from fiction.

And that difficulty is perhaps what’s led so many people to search for well-made, honest clothing that works as hard as they do. Proof, a recently revived clothing brand sold exclusively through Huckberry, is as emblematic of that shift as any other: for its relaunch this fall, Proof is offering just three products: a field jacket, a pair of trousers, and an oxford shirt.

And while the lineup is limited, it packs in as much consideration as some other brands put into a much fuller collection. The jacket, for example, is built so that you can access all of its pockets without having to take it off (there’s a handy one behind the button placket for your wallet that’s perfectly sized for a wallet or phone). It’s zipper is short enough that it doesn’t bunch up when you sit down, and inside the water resistant cotton blend fabric is 80 gram PrimaLoft insulation that can stand up to some serious cold.

The trousers and oxford shirt, meanwhile, are made from performance materials that have a four-way stretch, meaning they move with you, and also boast a stain resistant quality that’s perfect for people who like pasta, wine, coffee, and other delicious things that have a tendency to spill and mar lesser clothing.

You can find the three pieces on Huckberry’s website starting this week, but expect more from this brand: applying its smart sensibility, sustainable manufacturing, and timeless design to the rest of your wardrobe would make getting dressed every morning a breeze.

