The Best Men’s Beanies to Cap Off Any Cold-Weather Outfit

When the biting chill of winter approaches, few accessories are as essential as the beanie hat. Men’s beanies are warm, and they’re a superior way to insulate your head from freezing temperatures. They’re also comfy and even stylish: Paired with the right outfits, beanies can be surprisingly versatile.

Men’s beanies are simple articles of clothing—so simple that most styles are one-size-fits-all and unisex. You’ll find them in endless combinations of cozy materials (wool, alpaca, cashmere—you name it) and colors fit for any occasion. Whether you’re embarking on Arctic outdoor pursuits or covering up a bad hair day before leaving the house, beanies work double time to make sure you’re shielded from winter’s woes. Below, we’ve selected 11 top-quality men’s beanies to add to your rotation this season.

The Best Men’s Beanies

1. Ten Thousand FAR Beanie

Designed in partnership with endurance athlete Rich Roll, Ten Thousand’s FAR Beanie was expertly engineered to retain its shape over time rather than lose its structure like so many others beanies do. Constructed with recycled EcoVero Viscose and finished with a permanent eco-friendly anti-odor treatment, the FAR beanie will keep you comfortable (and smelling fresh) through your toughest winter runs.

[$38; tenthousand.cc]

2. Neighborhood Beanie

This made-in-Japan Neighborhood beanie is available in three neutral hues—black, beige, and a military-inspired olive green—and it’s made with a super soft acrylic fabric for an especially comfy feel.

[$59; endclothing.com]

3. Maharishi 9153 Wool Miltype Beanie

As its name implies, Maharishi’s Militype beanie was inspired by graphics and typography used to categorize and identify military gear. It’s made in Scotland from 100-percent lamb’s wool (sourced from a heritage mill), which gives this hat superb moisture-wicking properties.

[$80; maharishistore.com]

4. Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt men’s beanies are a wintertime staple, and with good reason: They’re warm, comfortable, and built to last just like the rest of the legendary workwear brand’s apparel. Added bonus: They come in a wide range of colors and they’re very affordable, too.

[$17; carhartt.com]

5. Séfr Cable-Knit Baby Alpaca-Blend Beanie

There’s something undeniably fancy about anything cable knit, and Séfr’s baby alpaca-blend beanie is no exception. The butter-soft fabric will keep your noggin nice and toasty, especially with the hefty ribbed cuff covering your ears.

[$72; mrporter.com]

6. Quince Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie

San Francisco-based Quince knocked out the middleman for its line of apparel basics and home goods, giving shoppers access to top-notch cashmere and linen items at a fraction of the normal cost. This signature unisex beanie is made of pure Grade A Mongolian cashmere and features a ribbed texture and an adjustable cuff that can be rolled up or flattened over the ears for extra warmth.

[$25; onequince.com]

7. Nicholas Daley Red & Yellow Hand-Crocheted Beanie

Your grandma may have deft knitting skills, but could she replicate Nicholas Daley’s one-of-a-kind hats? We think not. Hand-crocheted in England with a mix of cotton, acrylic yarn, and natural jute fiber, this red-and-yellow beanie will definitely help you stand out from the crowd.

[$270; ssense.com]

8. Alex Mill Cashmere Beanie

This cashmere ribbed beanie from Alex Mill is one of the brand’s best winter weather offerings. Choose from a dozen different colorways to cap off any outfit, and wear it cuffed for a snugger fit.

[$98; alexmill.com]

9. Prada Wool and Cashmere Jacquard Beanie

Stand out in Prada’s flashy ‘60s-inspired beanie, which features a comfy wool and cashmere fabric blend and a jacquard motif with eye-catching geometric patterns in red, black, and light blue.

[$570; prada.com]

10. Barbour Case Fair Isle Beanie

Whether you’re shredding slopes or strolling through a snow-dusted city park, the Barbour Case Fair Isle will insulate your head from the elements in style. It’s made from acrylic fabric for good durability, and the large bobble pom on top gives it a distinctive look.

[$50; barbour.com]

11. L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap

The watch cap is a centuries-old style: It was originally worn by sailors to keep warm during an overnight watch. This shaker-stitched beanie is part of a collaborative capsule from L.L. Bean and Todd Snyder; it’s made from an airy blend of premium cashmere and wool and presented in striking color-blocked patterns and solid hues.

[$50; toddsnyder.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!