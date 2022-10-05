5. Quince Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed BeanieGet It
San Francisco-based Quince knocked out the middleman for its line of apparel basics and home goods, giving shoppers access to top-notch cashmere and linen items at a fraction of the normal cost. This signature unisex beanie is made of pure Grade-A Mongolian cashmere and features a ribbed texture and an adjustable cuff that can be rolled up or flattened over the ears for extra warmth.
[$30; onequince.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top