9. Ten Thousand FAR Beanie
Designed in partnership with endurance athlete Rich Roll, Ten Thousand’s FAR Beanie was expertly engineered to retain its shape over time rather than lose its structure like so many others beanies do. Constructed with recycled EcoVero Viscose and finished with a permanent eco-friendly anti-odor treatment, the FAR beanie will keep you comfortable (and smelling fresh) through your toughest winter runs.
[$38; tenthousand.cc]
