Clark's Desert Boot

Clark’s most iconic boot has its roots in the desert. Founder Nathan Clark modeled his unfussy chukkas after a rough boot he spotted while strolling through Cairo’s Old Bazaar way back in 1950. The minimalist design remains pretty much identical to the very first pair, though dozens of versions have been developed in the following decades, including this suede style with a signature crepe sole.

[$150; clarksusa.com]

