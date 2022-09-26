11. Belmont Dark Oak Wingtip Combat BootsGet It
Marc Nolan’s Belmont boots juxtapose the heft and shock-absorbing sole of a well-built combat boot with elegant full brogue details like wingtip stitching. Closer inspection reveals even more unique features: Pebbled calfskin leather and sheepskin suede on the upper create contrasting textures, and on the inside, a memory foam insole provides a comfy walking-on-air feeling.
[$160; marcnolan.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top