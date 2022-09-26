Style

13. Beckett Simonon Silva Boots

Bespoke footwear brand Beckett Simonon spent two years engineering its innovative pull-up Silva boots, which fuse sophisticated design and functional construction. Handcrafted in Colombia with water-repellent full-grain leather, a waterproof lining, an EVA midsole, and a memory foam footbed, this boot offers all-weather performance in a very refined package.

[$279; beckettsimonon.com]

