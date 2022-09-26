2. Paul Stuart Mansfield Beetle BootGet It
Paul Stuart’s Mansfield Beetle Boot is super sleek, made in Italy, and comes with a sporty rubber sole in contrasting black and white. You’ll definitely turn heads ambling down the sidewalk in these souped-up Chelseas. But this is a statement piece that’s easy to integrate into your wardrobe: The boots are versatile enough to pair with anything from jeans to pleated wool trousers.
[$326; paulstuart.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top