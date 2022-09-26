Style

Men’s Boots Guide: The 15 Best Pairs for Fall and Winter 2022

Paul Stuart Mansfield Beetle Boot men's boots
2. Paul Stuart Mansfield Beetle Boot

Get It

Paul Stuart’s Mansfield Beetle Boot is super sleek, made in Italy, and comes with a sporty rubber sole in contrasting black and white. You’ll definitely turn heads ambling down the sidewalk in these souped-up Chelseas. But this is a statement piece that’s easy to integrate into your wardrobe: The boots are versatile enough to pair with anything from jeans to pleated wool trousers.

[$326; paulstuart.com]

