3. Danner Free Spirit

Few brands have tackled the function-meets-fashion evolution of the hiking boot like Danner. With its retro laces and Saved by the Bell colorways, the Free Spirit looks like a relic from the late ‘80s, but these boots are upgraded with modern tech like a suede and abrasion-resistant nylon upper that’s breathable and waterproof (thanks to a Gore-Tex liner). The dual-density midsole is firmer around the edges for enhanced stability, and a Vibram outsole offers plenty of grip on slick streets.

[$220; danner.com]

