4. Moncler Mon Corp Lace-Up Boots
Moncler, the French emperor of winter jet-set style, released the perfect shoe to cap off the après-ski look—and thankfully, it isn’t a snow boot. The suede and nylon Mon Corp is an uber-fashionable ankle boot set on a glacier of a lugged sole. This blacked-out version includes rope laces, a padded leather topline, and heel pull tab that evokes the tricolor French flag.
[$870; moncler.com]
