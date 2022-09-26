Style

Men’s Boots Guide: The 15 Best Pairs for Fall and Winter 2022

Polo Ralph Lauren Bryson Suede Chelsea Boot
15
Polo Ralph Lauren Bryson Suede Chelsea BootCourtesy Image 5 / 15

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Bryson Suede Chelsea Boot

Get It

Who says “safe” is a bad thing? Polo Ralph Lauren’s Bryson Suede Chelsea is an affordable low-key classic that can do no wrong, as far as we’re concerned. The timeless, benchmade boot has an oiled suede upper with elasticated sides and a heel-mounted pull tab—making it a cinch to get on and off—plus a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

[$195; ralphlauren.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style