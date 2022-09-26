8. Camper GroundGet It
Camper’s lightweight Ground boot is crafted with suede sourced from a Gold Standard tannery certified by the Leather Working Group, an NGO that assesses the environmental compliance of leather manufacturers. Fusing an industrial aesthetic with urban street style, the Spanish shoemaker partnered with Michelin to produce the chunky rubber outsoles on these boots: They use the same tread pattern as Michelin e-bike tires for exceptional grip on any surface.
[$230; camper.com]
