Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

1. Magill Los Angeles Learn More

Prior to founding his eponymous menswear label, designer Todd Magill held posts at legendary American brands Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and most recently, Jack Spade, where he served as design director. A similar collegiate-preppy aesthetic persists in his own small-batch collection (fewer than 50 pieces are released at a time) of easy-wearing classics. The line includes rugby shirts, turtlenecks, pleated trousers, and webbing belts. Each limited-edition item is made in downtown Los Angeles.

Standout Pieces:

[Keaton Striped Rugby, $148; magill-la.com]

[Martin Elastic-Waist Pleated Trouser, $188; magill-la.com]

