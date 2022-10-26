16. Luca Faloni Learn More

Cashmere is a material synonymous with luxury—and outrageously high price points. To prove that shoppers can get the former without the latter, designer Luca Faloni established his eponymous label that sources ultra-premium cashmere and other natural fibers from Italy’s finest mills. Faloni’s expertly-crafted garments—sweaters, trousers, or even beanie hats—are often significantly more affordable than comparable products from heritage labels like Brunello Cucinelli or Loro Piana. The brand also just introduced its first-ever jeans, available in a dark and light washes, and they’re priced at less than $200.

Standout Pieces:

[Fine Silk-Cashmere Mock Neck, $345; lucafaloni.com]

[Light Blue Jeans, $185; lucafaloni.com]

