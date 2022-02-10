Style

Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

3. Industry of All Nations

Brothers Juan Diego, Fernando, and Patricio Gerscovich teamed up to create Industry of All Nations. Their goal? Highlight the artisanship of Indigenous makers around the world while creating transparent manufacturing processes that are both environmentally and socially sound. IOAN also works to maintain its small environmental footprint by committing to reduce waste and shipping, sourcing recycled and natural fibers like alpaca and agave, and limiting the use of synthetic dyes. The brand has items fit for any season of the year, and with its emphasis on neutral colorways and earth tones, every collection is incredibly versatile.

Standout Pieces:

