Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

4. Duvin Design Company Learn More

Summer is a state of mind, and Florida-based Duvin Design Company knows a thing or two about styling it up for warm weather and days spent on the beach. Dreamed up by four life-long buddies in their college dorm rooms, Duvin’s first few releases of tees and trunks were initially sold out of the backs of their cars. Today, the surf-inspired brand is sold in 130 stores across 10 countries and worn by a coterie of celeb devotees that includes Zedd and Rob Gronkowski. Duvin’s tropical prints, smirk-triggering graphics, and animal motifs certainly skew flashy, but they aren’t too over-the-top. We could all use a bit of cheekiness in our wardrobe this year.

Standout Pieces:

[Checker Buttonup, $63; duvindesign.com]

[Tropical Orange Swim Short, $63; duvindesign.com]

