Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

5. Georgie Learn More

Self-professed textile nerd and Parsons grad George Gladstone launched his direct-to-consumer luxury lifestyle brand in 2021. It’s focused on circular design principles and old-school sartorial excellence. Mindful that the fashion industry is one of the largest polluters in the world today, Georgie’s slow fashion, zero-inventory model designs out waste by making each piece to order. Instead of purchasing stocked items, the concept invites customers into the design process: You choose from a range of timeless silhouettes and premium fabrics, and Georgie will create a one-of-a-kind addition to your wardrobe.

Standout Pieces:

[Merino Denim Shorts, $395; gisforgeorgie.co]

[G.1 Short Sleeve Overshirt, $495; gisforgeorgie.co]

