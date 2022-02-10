Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

6. Aimé Leon Dore Learn More

If you haven’t yet heard of cult favorite NYC label Aimé Leon Dore, consider this your early heads up: Chances are it will be everywhere this year. Queens-born Greek-American founder Teddy Santis has already dropped coveted capsules in collaboration with Woolrich, Drake’s, and New Balance that have sold out almost instantly (we’re still trying to get our hands on the “Beef and Broccoli” sneakers). And LVMH’s recent purchase of a minority stake in Aimé Leon Dore means that even bigger things are likely in the works. From suits to footwear and beyond, ALD’s take on retro luxury is the style shakeup you need this year.

Standout Pieces:

[Baja Leisure Rugby, $295; aimeleondore.com]

[ALD / Drake’s Waxed Games Suit Trouser, $455; aimeleondore.com]

