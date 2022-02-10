Style

Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

Wellen Headlands Rollneck Sweater
9
7 / 9

7. Wellen

This laid-back, eco-minded brand from online retailer Huckberry works with responsible factories to produce notably soft essentials from materials like hemp and “seawool,” an innovative yarn crafted from recycled plastic and oyster shells. Wellen’s nautical-inspired rollneck sweaters and quilted jersey quarter-zips are ideal for cool-weather layering through the spring, and the brand’s supply of classic featherweight polos will help you smoothly transition to summertime.

Standout Pieces:

[Seawool Cable Knit Pants, $128; huckberry.com]

[Headlands Rollneck Sweater, $110; huckberry.com]

