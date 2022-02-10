Men’s Clothing Brands That’ll Help You Build the Perfect Wardrobe in 2022

9. Myles Apparel Learn More

Founded by a group of friends who were frustrated by the lack of well-designed, affordable workout apparel, San Francisco-based Myles has since grown to offer a full line of high-performance activewear—and no wardrobe is complete without it. Fit for sweaty training sessions, casual coffee runs, and everything in between, Myles Apprel’s athleisure products are built to be super durable and comfortable, with just the right amount of stretch thanks to innovative breathable fabrics.

Standout Pieces:

[Everyday Tee, $48; mylesapparel.com]

[ACTive Knit Hoodie, $98; mylesapparel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!