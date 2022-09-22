16. Marty McFly From ‘Back to the Future’

Who doesn’t love a good dose of nostalgia at Halloween? The great thing about this ultra-fun costume is the fact that it mashes up gear picks you might not normally think of pairing. For instance: Consider the puffer vest, the denim jacket, and high-top sneakers. Put them all together, and you’ve got the makings of Michael J. Fox’s McFly in Back to the Future.

Layer the vest (particularly if it’s red) atop your denim jacket (with a rumpled light blue shirt underneath). Pair it with some mid- or light-wash jeans and white high-top sneakers. Throw on some retro shades (Wayfarers, if you’ve got ‘em), and don’t forget your watch: You wouldn’t want to miss the big dance, right?

