17. Indiana Jones

When it comes to big screen adventurers, who’s more iconic than Indy? While you might not have a dusty leather hat lying around, you can take just about any brown leather jacket and pair it with a beige or white Oxford shirt and tan chinos. Then lace up a pair of brown leather boots—all the better if you happen to own a pair of Alden “Indy” Boots.

To accessorize, grow out your stubble and consider drawing up your own map or carrying around a brown leather pocket book to really complete your adventurous ensemble.

