18. A Lifeguard
Here’s one that’s particularly easy to pull off if you live in a warmer climate. It doesn’t get much simpler: Just wear a solid-color, neutral tank top over some tailored, above-the-knee swim trunks and a pair of beach-ready sandals. Accessorize with sunglasses, a bottle of sunscreen and—if you have one laying around—a whistle to keep the party under control. Just like that, you’re beach-ready. Or at least you’ll look the part as you stroll to the fridge for another Halloween party brew.
