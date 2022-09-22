19. Tommy Shelby From ‘Peaky Blinders’

Sure, plenty of Halloween costumes can involve a suit, especially in black or shades of gray. But if you’ve been searching for a way to wear that new waistcoat or stylish flatcap (also known as a “newsboy” cap), then Cillian Murphy’s unflappable gangster Tommy Shelby is the costume choice for you. It’s also relevant: The drama just ended this year and is a major Netflix hit.

For the full effect, team your darkest suit with a white dress shirt, solid dark-colored tie, your waistcoat, and that newsboy cap. A pair of sleek black lace-up dress boots will complete the look. Shelby’s chain-smoking habits aren’t advisable, but to accessorize, you can carry a bottle of whiskey around with you.

