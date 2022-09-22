20. Men in Black, Agent Smith, or Reservoir Dogs

Recall what we said about a suit serving as the base for many a Halloween costume? Pair a white dress shirt with a black silk tie, a black suit, and black dress shoes, and you can say you’re an agent from Men in Black (just don’t forget sleek black sunglasses and a neuralyzer).

That’s not the only look you can create with a black suit. You could also add an earpiece and pass yourself off as the sinister Agent Smith from The Matrix. Going to be partying with movie buffs? Throw on some Ray-Ban Wayfarers and pose as part of the crew from Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 classic Reservoir Dogs. How’s that for options?

