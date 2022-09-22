Style

The 20 Best DIY Halloween Costumes That Are Already in Your Closet

Former President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, U.S. President George W. Bush, Former President Bill Clinton and Former President Jimmy Carter (L to R) pose for a photograph in the Oval Office of the White House on January 7, 2009. DIY Halloween Costumes
8. Any American President

Do you own a suit? Good. Do you also have a tie? Even better! Because when those two elements are combined with a solid or minimally patterned shirt and a decent pair of dress shoes, you can pass for pretty much any modern commander-in-chief. (We say modern because every guy who’s held the Oval since Eisenhower has hewed to the rules of Western business attire that are still in effect today). If you want to put a cherry on top, find an American flag lapel pin before you start inaugurating pumpkin ales.

