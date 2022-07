10. Eton White Signature Twill Shirt Get It

Hailing from the village of Gånghester, Sweden, Eton has taken nearly a century to perfect its signature twill dress shirt. The shirt is fitted across the shoulders and chest to comfortably hug the torso, but it resists creasing thanks to the extra-long staple cotton fabric and the brand’s Signature Finish treatment.

[$270; etonshirts.com]

