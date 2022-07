11. Charles Tyrwhitt Non-Iron Twill Prince Of Wales Check Shirt Get It

With a mid-weight fabric crafted with durable two-ply yarn, Charles Tyrwhitt’s Non-Iron Twill shirt is pleasant to wear no matter the season. The popular Prince of Wales check pattern—one of 13 styles you can choose during the customization process—is a particularly regal pick.

[$99; charlestyrwhitt.com]

