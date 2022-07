12. Charvet Men’s Basic Solid Point-Collar Dress Shirt With French Cuffs Get It

Charvet established its suiting operation back in 1838, and its international reputation for crafting top-tier shirts, pocket squares, and ties has endured ever since. This cotton shirt has a point collar and French cuffs—a combination that screams sophistication. Just add cufflinks.

[$585; neimanmarcus.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!