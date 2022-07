2. Brooks Brothers Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt, Dobby English Collar Solid Get It

Built to seamlessly transition between workdays and weekends, Brook Brothers’ Madison dress shirt is made from a woven cotton dobby textile that uses a unique dye process to keep the color from fading over time. The relaxed fit gives ample room in the chest and sleeves.

[$148; brooksbrothers.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!