3. Quince The Untucked Dress Shirt Get It

Meant to be worn untucked, this simple cotton dress shirt has a major price advantage over competing options: It’ll cost you less than 50 bucks. You might as well stock your closet with each of the 17 colorways available and call it a day.

[$40; onequince.com]

