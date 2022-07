4. Mizzen + Main Leeward No Tuck Dress Shirt Get It

We’ll always say yes to a dress shirt with a slew of performance features. Mizzen + Main’s wrinkle-proof Leeward shirt has quick-dry properties and a breezy four-way stretch fabric for ultimate comfort on steamy days. It’s also cut to mid-zipper length for a clean drape when worn untucked.

[$128; mizzenandmain.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!