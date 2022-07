5. Proper Cloth Thomas Mason WR Light Blue End on End Gingham Get It

Crafted with breathable cotton twill from renowned Italian mill Thomas Mason, Proper Cloth’s wrinkle-resistant shirt is suitable for year-round wear. The blue gingham pattern adds a refreshing pop of color to any gray or black suit.

[$175; propercloth.com]

