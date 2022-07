7. Theory Sylvain Shirt in Structure Knit Get It

Theory’s refined Sylvain stands out thanks to its luxurious fabric: a compact knit that the brand sources from a mill in Japan. This minimalist shirt is designed with a point collar and a longer hem to help it stay firmly tucked into your pants. Two darts in the back add a slight taper to the silhouette.

[$165; theory.com]

