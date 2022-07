8. Canali Impeccabile Stripe Dress Shirt Get It

High-end Italian fashion house Canali can do no wrong when it comes to formal menswear. As its name suggests, this particular dress shirt is pretty much perfect: It’s reliably stain-resistant, keeps nice and crisp sans ironing, and comes in a versatile stripe pattern.

[$315; nordstrom.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!