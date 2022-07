9. Bonobos The Desk To Dinner Shirt Get It

With a price tag that’s easy on the wallet and a customizable fit, Bonobo’s Desk to Dinner shirt is always a winner. It’s well-structured, yet it still manages to feel stretchy and comfortable when buttoned up. Plus, it comes in over two dozen patterns and colorways that work for any occasion imaginable.

[$99; bonobos.com]

