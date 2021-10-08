Style

Men’s Fall Fashion That Works as Hard as You Do

Black man riding horse wearing striped color-blocked turtle neck and black vest
Beat the chill and still look cool in these functional fall style staples.Karl Simone

The top trend in men’s fall fashion this year? Style that works. When it comes to looking good and staying warm, you want to select clothes that do the heavy lifting. That means finding coats that cloak you from the elements without withering down after a year of use; hats that add flair to your ensemble while shielding the sun’s rays; and denim that’s durable without being dowdy.

Here are our favorite men’s fall fashion looks of fall 2021, shot on location at Tevaland Farm Sanctuary.

Get the look (above): Brunello Cucinelli Turtleneck Sweater, Leisure Trouser & Leather Vest ($2,295, $1,095 & $5,695, Brunello Cucinelli Soho, 136 Greene Street, New York, NY; brunellocucinelli.com).

Black model wearing green hat and plaid jacket looking over shoulder
Karl Simone

Get the look: Filson x Stetson Eagle Ranch Hat ($300, filson.com); Paul Smith Wadded Mac ($1,925, paulsmith.com).

Black man in hat and auburn sweater holding a goat
Karl Simone

Get the look: Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Foliage V-neck Knit & Double Pajama Trouser (PUR Select Zegna Boutiques; zegna.com); Filson x Stetson Eagle Ranch Hat ($300, filson .com).

Fall 2018 fashion preview

How to Layer Your Clothes This Fall Like an Expert

Read article
Black man wearing shearling coat in forest with goats
Karl Simone

Get the look: Polo Ralph Lauren Shearling Double Breasted Coat ($4,498, ralphlauren.com); Eddie Bauer Impact Insulated Overalls & Flannel Work Shirt ($200 & $118, eddiebauer.com); Brooks Brothers Out Diamond Quilted Vest ($298, brooksbrothers.com); LaCrosse Alpha Range Boot ($130, lacrossefootwear.com).

Black male model wearing funnel neck sweater outside near barn
Karl Simone

Get the look: Alexander McQueen Funnel Neck Zip Through Cardigan ($1,980, alexandermcqueen.com).

Black male model wearing double-breasted coat in corn field
Karl Simone

Get the look: TOD’S Riding Coat & Wool Turtleneck ($1,995 & $595, tods.com); Brooks Brothers Supima Denim Jeans ($168, brooksbrothers.com).

