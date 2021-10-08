Men’s Fall Fashion That Works as Hard as You Do

The top trend in men’s fall fashion this year? Style that works. When it comes to looking good and staying warm, you want to select clothes that do the heavy lifting. That means finding coats that cloak you from the elements without withering down after a year of use; hats that add flair to your ensemble while shielding the sun’s rays; and denim that’s durable without being dowdy.

Here are our favorite men’s fall fashion looks of fall 2021, shot on location at Tevaland Farm Sanctuary.

Get the look (above): Brunello Cucinelli Turtleneck Sweater, Leisure Trouser & Leather Vest ($2,295, $1,095 & $5,695, Brunello Cucinelli Soho, 136 Greene Street, New York, NY; brunellocucinelli.com).

Get the look: Filson x Stetson Eagle Ranch Hat ($300, filson.com); Paul Smith Wadded Mac ($1,925, paulsmith.com).

Get the look: Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Foliage V-neck Knit & Double Pajama Trouser (PUR Select Zegna Boutiques; zegna.com); Filson x Stetson Eagle Ranch Hat ($300, filson .com).

Get the look: Polo Ralph Lauren Shearling Double Breasted Coat ($4,498, ralphlauren.com); Eddie Bauer Impact Insulated Overalls & Flannel Work Shirt ($200 & $118, eddiebauer.com); Brooks Brothers Out Diamond Quilted Vest ($298, brooksbrothers.com); LaCrosse Alpha Range Boot ($130, lacrossefootwear.com).

Get the look: Alexander McQueen Funnel Neck Zip Through Cardigan ($1,980, alexandermcqueen.com).

Get the look: TOD’S Riding Coat & Wool Turtleneck ($1,995 & $595, tods.com); Brooks Brothers Supima Denim Jeans ($168, brooksbrothers.com).

