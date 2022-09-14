Style

Joggers Guide 2022: 11 Versatile Pairs You Can Wear Every Day

Grey Ibex Nomad Jogger on a white background. joggers
11
Ibex Nomad JoggerCourtesy Image 1 / 11
by Jack Haworth

1. Ibex Nomad Jogger

Get It

Featuring luxe French terry made from 95 percent merino wool, the Ibex Nomad Jogger is a top choice. Merino wool makes this jogger naturally lightweight, moisture-wicking, and temperature regulating, while the touch of elastane helps to maintain its shape between wears. Additionally, the combination of an interior drawstring waistband, half-welt front pockets, and a zippered back pocket add functionality for everyday use.

[$165; ibex.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style