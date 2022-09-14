11. Todd Snyder + Champion Sun-Faded Midweight Slim JoggerGet It
Todd Snyder joined forces with Champion to produce these high-end joggers. The 100-percent cotton French terry fabric provides a luxurious feel, and it’s garment-dyed for a lived-in look and texture. The slim-fit cut, Champion logo, and hand-tied tubular drawstring add style, while two front slash pockets and back patch pockets offer plenty of utility for daily wear.
[$118; toddsnyder.com]
