2. Saxx 3Six Five PantsGet It
If your search criteria begins and ends with maximum comfort, you’ve found a winner with this premium jogger from Saxx. The 3Six Five get its plush feel from an ultra-soft, stretchy blend of modal, cotton, and elastane. Beyond the incredible softness, these joggers also score high marks for having flat seams, which reduce chafing, and the inclusion of three pockets to stash essentials.
[$84; saxxunderwear.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top