Man wearing tan Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
11
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
by Jack Haworth

3. Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

Lulu blends style, comfort, and functionality with the ABC Jogger. Made from the brand’s proprietary Warpstreme fabric blend, these joggers offer an attractive combination of wrinkle-resistance, four-way stretch, breathability, and quick-drying properties. The tapered leg cut creates a comfortable yet stylish fit, and a gusset provides additional stretch in the groin area. The deep front pockets are a major plus, and the zippered back pocket keeps valuables secure while out and about.

[$128; shop.lululemon.com]

