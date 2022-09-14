3. Lululemon ABC Jogger WarpstremeGet It
Lulu blends style, comfort, and functionality with the ABC Jogger. Made from the brand’s proprietary Warpstreme fabric blend, these joggers offer an attractive combination of wrinkle-resistance, four-way stretch, breathability, and quick-drying properties. The tapered leg cut creates a comfortable yet stylish fit, and a gusset provides additional stretch in the groin area. The deep front pockets are a major plus, and the zippered back pocket keeps valuables secure while out and about.
[$128; shop.lululemon.com]
