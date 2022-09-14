7. Carhartt Cargo Jogger PantGet It
Not surprisingly, the most durable jogger on this list comes from the workwear experts at Carhartt. The Cargo Jogger Pant features hardy 100-percent cotton ripstop fabric, and five pockets—two front, two on-leg, and one at the back—provide users with maximum storage space. The ankle cuffs qualify these as joggers, but they have a unique, baggy style not seen in other brands’ offerings.
[$148; us.carhartt-wip.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top