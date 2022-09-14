8. Vuori Sunday Performance JoggerGet It
Whether cruising around town or hitting the gym, the Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger keeps you looking and feeling your best. These joggers feature a technical knit blend of recycled polyester and elastane, and athletes will appreciate it four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties. Additionally, two hand pockets and two zippered pockets—one on the leg and one at the back—offer space to stash essentials.
[$98; vuoriclothing.com]
