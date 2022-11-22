Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Mitchell & Ness 1997-98 Hardwood Classics Authentic Player Jersey GET IT!

A lot of us fellas grew up watching his Airness own the court like no one else in the NBA. And you can gift someone a throwback jersey to his final days embarrassing the rest of the league. A nice casual top that will always be an eye-catcher.

See It! Get the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Mitchell & Ness 1997-98 Hardwood Classics Authentic Player Jersey ($300) at Lids

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!