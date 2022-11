UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Brief GET IT!

Undies may not be the most welcome gift in the world, but they are important to anyone’s wardrobe. Especially a pair like these from Undergents, a company that makes some of the best and most comfortable undies we’ve ever had the pleasure of trying out.

See It! Get the UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Brief ($22; was $30) at Undergents

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!