Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary is going on now. If you’ve yet to revel in the biggest sale of the year at Nordstrom, you’re missing out on amazing deals sitewide. From menswear to home gear to travel and fitness gear, there’s a bit of everything at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And it’s all up to 50 percent off.

Get great deals through August 4 on:

… and so much more.

If you’re in the market for a new suit, Nordstrom has got you covered with hundreds of jackets and pants in all kinds of sizes, colors, and materials. Jeans? Yep. Shoes? Sure. Dress shirts and slacks? By the hundreds. Fitness gear, like sneakers, running shoes, and athleisure? Oh, absolutely. And it’s all marked down. But only through August 4.

And this isn’t all summertime blow-out stuff. Sure, there are plenty of shorts and swimwear, tees, printed button-down shirts, and sandals and such on sale. But right now is also the perfect time to stock up on fall and winter gear and apparel. There’s a variety of jackets, coats, and boots to be had—many at super-severe discounts up to (and beyond) 50 percent.

Need a puffer coat? Plenty are on sale. Jean jackets? How about sweaters and pullovers? You can stock up on those, too, and still have enough left over to pick up some much-needed new luggage.

And if you’re a Big & Tall guy who’s always having trouble finding the right size for you, Nordstrom has nearly 250 items in extra-large sizes on sale right now. From pants and jeans to shirts and suits, Big & Tall men can find the perfect size at Nordstrom.

But you’d better hurry, because the selection of colors, styles, and sizes is going fast. Get over to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale today and stock up on closet staples—and make sure to pick out something fun and cool, just for you.