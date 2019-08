Hydrocotton Bath Towel GET IT!

Specially woven for maximum absorbency, Nordstrom’s plush and thick hydrocotton towels and washcloths come in twelve distinct shades.

Get It: Save 28% on Hydrocotton Bath Towels ($21; was $28) at Nordstrom

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers.

SEE ALSO:

We Found the Best Competitive Fighting and MMA Training Gear at Elite Sports

These Are the Trending Gifts for Men for 2019

The Best Wet Shave Razors for Men with Sensitive Skin